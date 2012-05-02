© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Virgin Atlantic Puts Richard Branson On Ice

Published May 2, 2012 at 8:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Virgin Atlantic travelers who order a drink in-flight could be forgiven if they look into the glass and decide they've had enough. In the ice cubes they'll see a vision of a human face. Think of those news stories about people who discover the face of the Virgin Mary in a pancake. In this case, it's the face of Virgin boss Richard Branson. The airline is molding ice cubes in Branson's image, right down to his goatee, in order to promote the in-flight bar. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.