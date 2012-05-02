Virgin Atlantic Puts Richard Branson On Ice

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Virgin Atlantic travelers who order a drink in-flight could be forgiven if they look into the glass and decide they've had enough. In the ice cubes they'll see a vision of a human face. Think of those news stories about people who discover the face of the Virgin Mary in a pancake. In this case, it's the face of Virgin boss Richard Branson. The airline is molding ice cubes in Branson's image, right down to his goatee, in order to promote the in-flight bar. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.