Thousands Of Bees Removed From New Jersey Home

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Worldwide, the number of honey bees is on the decline. Don't tell that to homeowners in Cape May, New Jersey who found a honeycomb in their attic, along with 30,000 bees. Gary Shempp was called in. he owns Busy Bees, a bee rescue business. He relocated the insects and extracted 25 pounds of honey from the house. Shempp did get stung a few times, but he told the Philadelphia Inquiry he wasn't upset. In fact, he believes bees are underappreciated by humans.