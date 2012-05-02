© 2021
Thousands Of Bees Removed From New Jersey Home

Published May 2, 2012 at 8:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Worldwide, the number of honey bees is on the decline. Don't tell that to homeowners in Cape May, New Jersey who found a honeycomb in their attic, along with 30,000 bees. Gary Shempp was called in. he owns Busy Bees, a bee rescue business. He relocated the insects and extracted 25 pounds of honey from the house. Shempp did get stung a few times, but he told the Philadelphia Inquiry he wasn't upset. In fact, he believes bees are underappreciated by humans. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.