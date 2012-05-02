© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

UBS Profits Drop 54 Percent In 1st Quarter

Published May 2, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with falling profits for UBS.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Suisse Bank UBS announced today that their profits fell 54 percent in the first quarter of this year. The drop is blamed on a decrease in investment banking income, and also because of an accounting charge on its debt.

They're not alone. Last week, rival bank Credit Suisse announced a 95 percent drop in first quarter profits. UBS has had its share of troubles lately. In September, the bank lost over $2 billion in a trading scandal. And just last month, the company paid a million dollar fine, the result of a U.S. tax probe. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.