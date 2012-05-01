© 2021
'There's A Wild And Crazy Man' Inside Mitt Romney, His Wife Says

By Mark Memmott
Published May 1, 2012 at 11:15 AM EDT

She wants the nation to know that "there's a wild and crazy man" inside Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential contender's wife said on CBS This Morning earlier today.

"I still look at him as the boy that I met in high school when he was playing all the jokes and really just being crazy, pretty crazy," Ann Romney added.

Check It's All Politics for much more about the 2012 campaign.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
