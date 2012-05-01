© 2021
Gingrich Says Goodbye To 2012 Campaign In New Video

By Mark Memmott
Published May 1, 2012 at 10:15 AM EDT

Saying he wants to give his supporters "an insider advanced notice that on Wednesday I'll be officially suspending the campaign," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich uses a video this morning to take another step on his way out of the 2012 Republican presidential campaign.

Gingrich, who is expected to soon endorse Mitt Romney's bid for the White House, doesn't mention the former Massachusetts governor. But he does say, again, that reelecting President Obama "would be a genuine disaster."

For more coverage the the 2012 presidential campaign, see It's All Politics.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
