Adviser: Romney's VP 'Short List' Could Contain 20 Names

If history holds, Mitt Romney is still months away from announcing a vice presidential running mate on the Republican ticket. But he continues to make appearances with those who could be on the so-called short list.

Or in Romney's case, it may still be a rather long list.

On Monday, Romney campaigned with freshman Sen. Kelly Ayotte, the 43-year-old former state attorney general, in her home state of New Hampshire.

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, a Romney campaign adviser, said Ayotte is one of about 20 candidates under serious consideration to be Romney's running mate. That's according to New Hampshire Public Radio's Josh Rogers, who reports on Romney's meeting with Ayotte for NPR's Morning Edition.

On Thursday, Romney is to campaign with another name on the list, Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, CNN reports.

