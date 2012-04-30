Wealthy Australian To Build 21st Century Titanic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A wealthy Australian is willing to tempt fate. Clive Palmer says he's teamed up with a Chinese company to build a 21st century version of the Titanic. He wants the ship to sail from Britain to New York - the only transatlantic route the Titanic ever attempted. Like the builder of the original, Mr. Palmer says it is going to be designed so it won't sink. But with the benefit of hindsight, he adds, of course it will sink if you put a hole in it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.