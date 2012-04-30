© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Chinese Dissident Complicates Talks; Consumer Spending Cools

By Mark Memmott
Published April 30, 2012 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- China, U.S. Rushing To Resolve Crisis Over Blind Activist Chen.

-- After Big Gain In February, Consumer Spending Rose Less In March.

-- Over Pakistani Objections, U.S. Resumes Drone Strikes.

-- Australian Billionaire Says He's Building 'Titanic II;' Would You Go Aboard?

Other stories in the news:

-- "Eased Tensions Lower Chances Of Iran Strike, Experts Say." (The New York Times)

-- "Joseph Kony Hunt Is Proving Difficult For U.S. Troops." (The Washington Post)

-- "As U.N. Observer Presence Beefs Up, 9 Deaths Reported In Syrian Blasts." (CNN.com)

-- "Family Of Victims In Tragic Bronx Zoo Parkway Crash Struggles After Losing 7 Loved Ones." (Daily News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott