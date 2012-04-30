Top Stories: Chinese Dissident Complicates Talks; Consumer Spending Cools

Good morning.

-- China, U.S. Rushing To Resolve Crisis Over Blind Activist Chen.

-- After Big Gain In February, Consumer Spending Rose Less In March.

-- Over Pakistani Objections, U.S. Resumes Drone Strikes.

-- Australian Billionaire Says He's Building 'Titanic II;' Would You Go Aboard?

-- "Eased Tensions Lower Chances Of Iran Strike, Experts Say." (The New York Times)

-- "Joseph Kony Hunt Is Proving Difficult For U.S. Troops." (The Washington Post)

-- "As U.N. Observer Presence Beefs Up, 9 Deaths Reported In Syrian Blasts." (CNN.com)

-- "Family Of Victims In Tragic Bronx Zoo Parkway Crash Struggles After Losing 7 Loved Ones." (Daily News)

