Tensions Increase Between Sudan, South Sudan

And let's turn now to Africa and a story we'll be following this week. Sudan has declared a state of emergency along its border with South Sudan, the new country there, further raising fears that these two nations are heading toward all-out war. Earlier this month, South Sudan invaded and briefly occupied Sudan's main oil field. This followed aerial bombardments of South Sudan's border regions by the Sudanese air force.

Remember, this was all one nation at one time. South Sudan got its independence less than a year ago. The two countries have now been engaged in a dispute over oil and territory and South Sudanese independence saw Sudan lose its main oil reserves and much of its revenue. That's what's driving this.

The U.N. and African Union are calling for calm, but there were numerous reports of border clashes and air raids over the weekend. And we'll bring you more as we learn it.