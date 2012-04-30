Paragliding Centenarian Regains World Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Peggy McAlpine was not happy when she lost her world record. The Scottish woman was 100 when she became the oldest person to paraglide. The title was recently taken by an American woman. So at 104, Ms. McAlpine took to the skies again. She leapt from a 2,400-foot peak in Cyprus. After landing, she told the Sunday Express that if somebody beats her record again she will recapture it again. It's MORNING EDITION.