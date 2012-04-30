Barnes & Noble, Microsoft Team Up In E-Publishing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Two well-known brand names are joining forces, as book publishing continues to undergo dramatic changes. Barnes & Noble and Microsoft are teaming up to create a new subsidiary of the bookseller, and the companies hope energize sales of the Nook, the tablet. Microsoft is committing $300 million here. The companies hope to boost sales of digital books, including college textbooks by using a Nook application for Windows 8, which is Microsoft's new operating system. Everybody's selling something, here. The Nook app will make Barnes & Noble's catalog of eBooks, magazines and newspapers available to Windows customers in the U.S. and abroad.