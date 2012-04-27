Man With Bullet In His Head Lived To Be 103

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Lawlis Pace has died in California, but lived to age 103. Along the way, he set a Guinness World Record for longest time alive with a bullet in his head. Back in 1917, his brother accidentally shot him with a .22-caliber rifle. Doctors left the bullet in place, feeling it would do more damage to remove it. And Mr. Pace kept it for more than 90 years, setting the record for unwanted cranial ammunition acquisition.