New York Gets Its Turn: Space Shuttle Enterprise Flies In

Space nuts here in Washington, D.C., had their fun last week when a jumbo jet carrying space shuttle Discovery buzzed the nation's capital.

This morning, NASA flies space shuttle Enterprise to New York City and there were some nice photo opportunities from viewing spots along the Hudson River in Manhattan and elsewhere in the five boroughs and New Jersey. NYC Aviation had tips for where to watch.

Bill Ingalls / NASA / Another view, capturing Enterprise, the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

The shuttles are heading off to their retirement homes. Discovery is now at the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center adjacent to Dulles. Enterprise, which never flew in space, is moving from the Udvar-Hazy Center to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex on the Hudson in Manhattan. It will land today at JFK airport. Sometime in June, it's expected to be floated to the Enterprise museum.

As NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce has reported, space shuttle Endeavour is to go to the California Science Center in Los Angeles sometime in September or October. The last shuttle, Atlantis, will be staying in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center's Visitor Center Complex.

Update at 11:25 a.m. ET. Wheels Down:

The jumbo jet carrying Enterprise just landed at JFK airport. Now she'll be unloaded and, in June, floated over to the east side of Manhattan and her new home on the Intrepid.

Update at 11:15 a.m. ET. Buzzing JFK:

Enterprise just cruised low over JFK airport, where she's expected to land shortly. It looks like a repeat from last week, when Discovery passed over landmarks around Washington, D.C., and Dulles several times before touching down.

Update at 10:43 a.m ET. #SpotTheShuttle Sightings:

Twitter posts hashtagged #SpotTheShuttle are beginning to show what folks around New York City are saying and links to their photos.

Update at 10:40 a.m. ET. Live Feeds:

CBS New York now has its live feed streaming. And there's a live feed here from atop a New York office building.

Update at 10:35 a.m. ET. There She Is:

We can see on the cable news networks that Enterprise is now coming past Manhattan.

Update at 10:25 a.m. ET. Coverage In New York:

Among the outlets promising streaming video coverage from New York City is CBSNewYork. Enterprise should be there shortly. You can also follow its trip on Twitter — #SpotTheShuttle.

Update at 9:40 a.m. ET. It's In The Air:

The flight just took off from Dulles.

Update at 9:34 a.m. ET. Other Live Coverage:

Local TV stations WUSA and WJLA have a video feed here, from a helicopter hovering above Dulles.

Update at 9:22 a.m. ET. On The Runway:

The jumbo jet and Enterprise are on the runway at Dulles. CNN is webcasting here.

Update at 8:55 a.m. ET. Preparing For Take Off:

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the door has been closed on the NASA jet and it's preparing to take off.

