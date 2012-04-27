Charlotte Bobcats Are NBA's Worst Team Ever

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players in basketball history, has one more record. It's not likely a record he wanted. He is the owner of the worst team ever in the NBA. In a lockout-shortened season, his Charlotte Bobcats have seven wins, 59 losses. That's gives them the lowest winning percentage in history. Jordan, whose famous jersey was number 23, watched his team end the season with 23 consecutive defeats.