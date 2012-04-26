Ukraine Insulted By Dutch Beer Tap Ad

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's stay in Europe for our last word in business - about an ad that allegedly pushes Nationalist buttons.

The story starts with the Netherlands Energy Company. As a promotion, the energy company is offering free beer taps.

INSKEEP: We do not know how a free beer tap promotes using energy, but never mind. The company bought ads. The ads contain a warning for Netherlands women: Prevent your husbands from traveling to Ukraine to see this summer's European soccer championship. They thought...

The men...

MONTAGNE: The idea is the men might be seduced by beautiful Ukrainian women. So, better if they stay home and drink beer.

INSKEEP: Ukraine does not seem to take this as a compliment and is demanding that the ad be taken off the air.

