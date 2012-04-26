© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Research Examines Newly Drafted NFL Quarterbacks

Published April 26, 2012 at 7:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As the pro football draft begins today, a student at Yale has provoked some discussion. Economic student Sam Dorward reviewed career statistics, and he says new draft picks have better careers if they wait a year to start at quarterback. It worked for Drew Brees. But the teams with the top picks this year are unlikely to be patient. Andrew Luck is going to the Colts, Robert Griffin to the Redskins. And both teams will likely start their high-priced prospects right away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.