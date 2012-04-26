Research Examines Newly Drafted NFL Quarterbacks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As the pro football draft begins today, a student at Yale has provoked some discussion. Economic student Sam Dorward reviewed career statistics, and he says new draft picks have better careers if they wait a year to start at quarterback. It worked for Drew Brees. But the teams with the top picks this year are unlikely to be patient. Andrew Luck is going to the Colts, Robert Griffin to the Redskins. And both teams will likely start their high-priced prospects right away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.