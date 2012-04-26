Burger King Pledges Cage-Free Pork, Eggs

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Burger King announced yesterday, that by 2017, all of its eggs and pork will come from animals not penned-up in cages and crates. Burger King is the first major U.S. fast food chain to put a firm deadline on such a promise. The move is seen as part of an industry-wide shift to consider animal concerns.

One food industry analyst says it proves quote, "that consumers are willing to pay a little bit more for fairness."

The U.S. still lags behind the European Union's stricter legal standards. McDonalds, in the EU, already gets 100 percent of its eggs from free-range chickens.