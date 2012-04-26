'Bring Andy Home:' Search For Missing Corgi Goes High Tech

We love dogs. So we can't resist passing along word that later today All Things Considered plans to catch up on the story of Andy, a tan and white Pembroke Welsh Corgi who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

Andy and his human companion, Jordina Ghiggeri of Plymouth, Mass., were visiting friends in Westport, Conn., when he got scared by some fireworks. He took off for the woods.

Since then Ghiggeri has used the old-fashioned approach — some 4,000 posters plastered all over Westport, according to the Boston Globe — and the wonders of technology and the World Wide Web in the effort to find Andy.

There's the Bring Andy Home Facebook page, which has more than 4,000 "likes." There's the Bring Andy Home blog and YouTube channel. Strangers, the Globe says, helped raise $11,000 to buy a dozen night-vision cameras. A pet detective has been enlisted. The missing dog's story has made it into The New York Times and on to the CBC.

Andy's been sighted, but not yet reunited with Ghiggeri.

Here's hoping it all works out.

Craig Lemoult from WSHU in Fairfield, Conn., is filing the report for All Things Considered. Click here to find an NPR station that broadcasts or streams the show.

