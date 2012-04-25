© 2021
Va. Woman Wins Powerball Twice In Same Day

Published April 25, 2012 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We know the odds of winning a million dollar Powerball jackpot - one in five million. But what are the odds of winning that jackpot twice in one day? That's just what Virginia Fike said to herself when she accidentally bought to Powerball tickets instead of one. Whatever they are, she beat the odds. Her five lucky numbers brought her a double win. And last Friday she was handed a check for $2 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.