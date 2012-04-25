Trayvon Martin's Mother: Committed To Getting Justice, If It Takes 'Rest Of My Life'

"My focus is getting justice for Trayvon, if it takes me the rest of my life. I am dedicated and committed to getting justice, so I can wait a year."

That's what Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, told Tell Me More's Michel Martin today, when Michel raised the potential that the trial against George Zimmerman could go on for a year.

Zimmerman, 28, has admitted to shooting the 17-year-old Martin, but he told police that he was acting in self defense after being attacked. Martin's family and friends believe the teenager was profiled, followed and confronted because he was black.

In large part because of the persistance of Fulton and Martin's father, the case drew national attention, sparking protests across the country.

More than a month after the shooting and after intense public pressure, prosecutors charged Zimmerman with second-degree murder.

During the interview, Fulton grew emotional, especially when talking about what this upcoming Mother's Day will be like. She said she knows at some point, she'll think about the son she lost.

But Fulton also said that this ordeal has taught her that she is stronger than she imagined.

"I really just didn't know how much I could bear," she said. "[This] made me lean on the things that I was already taught. So, I still thank God for the things that I have and I'm just moving forward and just [staying] prayerful."

