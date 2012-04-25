Sister Community Project Excites Dull And Boring

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Now to a story about a partnership between two towns with a common theme. Our last word in business: nothing to get excited about. In fact, it's boring and dull.

The town of Boring, Oregon, is twinning with the village of Dull, Scotland. The idea came after a Scottish cyclist passed through Boring. She thought Dull would make a great sister community. Scotland's tourism agency says the partnership could attract visitors to Dull.

Should you be thinking of going there, don't expect much excitement. One Dull resident tells Britain's Telegraph newspaper the village has only two chalets for overnight accommodation, and no shops.

