iPhone Sales Add To Apple's Profits

INSKEEP: Facebook profits may have dropped off for the moment, but another big tech firm says it's doing fine. Apple announced higher-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter - profits nearly doubled over last year. Apple's stock is back up, after falling in recent weeks over fears of a slowdown in iPhone sales. Those fears proved unfounded. IPhone and iPads sales beat company estimates - especially in China - which now accounts for one-fifth of Apple's revenues. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.