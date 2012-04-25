© 2021
iPhone Sales Add To Apple's Profits

Published April 25, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with huge earnings for Apple.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Facebook profits may have dropped off for the moment, but another big tech firm says it's doing fine. Apple announced higher-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter - profits nearly doubled over last year. Apple's stock is back up, after falling in recent weeks over fears of a slowdown in iPhone sales. Those fears proved unfounded. IPhone and iPads sales beat company estimates - especially in China - which now accounts for one-fifth of Apple's revenues. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.