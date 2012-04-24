© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

VIDEO: Northern Lights Seen In Minnesota

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 24, 2012 at 5:04 PM EDT

Last night was pretty spectacular in some parts of Minnesota.

Fergus Falls, for example, got a rare showing of the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights. Douglas Kiesling, of Storm Chasing Video, posted this video of them on YouTube:

Minnesota Public Radio reports the dancing lights were reported from "Grand Portage to Fergus Falls, and from Michigan to Colorado."

If you're wondering, Auroras are rare but not unheard of at these latitudes. The University of Minnesota, which has a webpage dedicated to the phenomenon in state, says they can be seen in Minnesota when the sun is "extremely active."

MPR adds that some northern lights may be seen in the state today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta