VIDEO: Northern Lights Seen In Minnesota

Last night was pretty spectacular in some parts of Minnesota.

Fergus Falls, for example, got a rare showing of the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights. Douglas Kiesling, of Storm Chasing Video, posted this video of them on YouTube:

Minnesota Public Radio reports the dancing lights were reported from "Grand Portage to Fergus Falls, and from Michigan to Colorado."

If you're wondering, Auroras are rare but not unheard of at these latitudes. The University of Minnesota, which has a webpage dedicated to the phenomenon in state, says they can be seen in Minnesota when the sun is "extremely active."

MPR adds that some northern lights may be seen in the state today.

