Victoria Beckham Announces Posh Ride

Another announcement at the Beijing Auto Show brings us to our last word in business today: Posh ride.

At that show, Victoria Beckham announced that she's teamed up with Range Rover to produce a special edition Evoque luxury SUV. The former Spice Girl, married to soccer star David Beckham, has designed fashion lines before, but says this is her first foray into automobiles.

VICTORIA BECKHAM: I wanted to design a car that I want to drive. I want a car that David also wants to drive. I wanted to design a car that shows my personality.

INSKEEP: So here's the kind of car that shows her personality: a car with matte-gray paint, glossy black wheels, vintage tan leather seats - with baseball stitching, we're told - and also rose gold accents. Oh, it also comes with matching luggage.

MONTAGNE: All of this will run her - or you, should you decide to buy it - about $130,000, or twice the price of the regular Evoque. But it's exclusive. Reuters reports only 200 will be made.

INSKEEP: Darn.

MONTAGNE: Not for us, Steve.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: No, it's not.

MONTAGNE: At any event...

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

