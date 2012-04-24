Starbucks To Open Stores At Disney Parks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Parents pulled by kids through Disneyland may finally see their dream come true. It's a small dream, but still a dream - a name brand cup of coffee. Starbucks will open stores on Disney properties in California and Florida. You will need to know where to look. Disney won't allow Starbucks signs in its artfully designed streetscapes, so the stores will go by other names, like Fiddler, Fifer, and Practical Cafe named after the three little pigs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.