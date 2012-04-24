Ben Howard On World Cafe

A surfer and songwriter, Ben Howard's two loves intertwined when the English surfing world became the first audience for his quiet, meditative music. At the encouragement of friends, Howard released two EPs and was soon invited to tour with Xavier Rudd. Howard is a talented artist in the vein of labelmate and influence Nick Drake, with similarly dark and soulful lyrics.

Howard has been selling out shows across Europe for months, but his music hadn't quite made it to the U.S. until recently. His debut album, Every Kingdom, finally came out here this spring, coinciding with a world tour. His future stops include Sasquatch and Bonnaroo, but in the meantime, Howard performs songs from Every Kingdom here on World Cafe.

