12th Member Of Military Tied To Secret Service Scandal

"A member of the U.S. military assigned to the White House Communications Agency is under investigation in connection with alleged misconduct in Colombia, bringing to 12 the total number of military personnel being reviewed," CNN reports.

MSNBC adds that "the 12th person, attached to the White House Communications Agency, has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a U.S. defense official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity."

The so-called summit scandal now involves the actions of 12 Secret Service agents — and the 12 military personnel — who allegedly brought prostitutes to a hotel in Cartagena, Colombia, earlier this month. The U.S. personnel were in Cartagena as part of the "advance" team preparing for President Obama's arrival. He went to Cartagena for a summit with Latin American leaders.

One of the Secret Service agents has been partially exonerated, according to Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

