Young Man On 'World Cafe: Next'

Young Man is Colin Caulfield, a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer of light yet deft indie-pop. While studying French and English at Loyola, Caulfield began putting cover songs on YouTube, and his lithe, lo-fi music soon drew comparisons to Animal Collective and Grizzly Bear.

After signing to a label, Caulfield embarked on an ambitious project: creating a trilogy of albums in 18 months. The first, Ideas of Distance, is compelling, soulful and moody; the second (due out in May) is confusingly titled Vol. 1. The nine-song collection showcases Caulfield's penchant for haunting intimacy, with sparse balladry, gorgeous melodies and a darker feel.

