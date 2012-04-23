Top Stories: Secret Service Scandal; Zimmerman Released
-- Several More Secret Service Agents Tied To Scandal Likely To Lose Their Jobs.
-- Zimmerman Released After Posting Bail, Will Go Into Hiding But Be Monitored.
-- To Keep His Job, France's Sarkozy Must Reach To The Right.
-- VIDEO: World Peace Causes World Of Pain With Elbow To Opponent's Head.
Other top stories:
-- "U.S. To Defend Afghanistan For Decade After Drawdown." (The Associated Press)
-- In Syria, Deaths Reported As City Of Hama Is Shelled. (CNN.com)
-- As Trial Of John Edwards Begins, A Primer On The Case. (Raleigh News & Observer)
