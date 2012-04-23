Several More Secret Service Agents Tied To Scandal Likely To Lose Their Jobs

Within the next few days, several more Secret Service agents will lose their jobs because of their roles in the so-called summit scandal during which they allegedly cavorted with prostitutes in Colombia earlier this month, the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security said this morning.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., also said on NBC's The Today Show that he is "very, very confident" that the Secret Service's investigation into the alleged misconduct is moving ahead appropriately.

As The Associated Press recounts, "so far, the scandal involves 12 Secret Service employees and 11 members of the military. Six of the Secret Service members have lost their jobs. One has been partially cleared and five remain on administrative leave." The AP also adds that:

"Congressional committees are widening their investigations into an alleged U.S. Secret Service scandal involving prostitutes in Colombia ahead of a recent trip there by President Barack Obama.

"The Senate Homeland Security Committee wants to determine whether what transpired 'was an exception' or 'a pattern of misconduct that has gone on elsewhere by Secret Service agents,' said committee Chairman Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn."

