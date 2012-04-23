Artist Tosses Salad For 1,000 People

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One artist certainly gave a boost to the salad greens industry, yesterday. As part of Earth Day celebrations, performance artist Alison Knowles took salad making to the extreme by making a salad big enough to feed 1,000 people.

In New York City, Knowles chopped romaine lettuce, carrots and cucumbers to the beat of live music - doing this on the high line, an old elevated railway that's been turned into a park. She then tossed the avalanche of salad down into a giant tarp, where the salad was served up to audience members.

This event was a restaging of a performance from 40 years ago, titled "Make A Salad."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Yeah, this is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.