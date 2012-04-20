© 2021
N.J. Gov. Christie Challenges 'New York Post' Story

Published April 20, 2012

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says the New York Post went beyond the facts. The Post published a photo of Christie at a Bruce Springsteen concert. His head was back, his eyes closed, and the Post said he fell asleep. The governor insists he was just listening. And in fairness, Christie seems a genuine fan of his home state star. Although they disagree on many things politically, Christie has attended 127 Springsteen concerts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.