N.J. Gov. Christie Challenges 'New York Post' Story

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says the New York Post went beyond the facts. The Post published a photo of Christie at a Bruce Springsteen concert. His head was back, his eyes closed, and the Post said he fell asleep. The governor insists he was just listening. And in fairness, Christie seems a genuine fan of his home state star. Although they disagree on many things politically, Christie has attended 127 Springsteen concerts.