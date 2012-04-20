Boston Landmark, Fenway Park, Turns 100
Boston's Fenway Park, home to the Red Sox, turns 100 today. Its many, many star turns include a mention in the movie "Field of Dreams."
That's the one. The Green Monster - or monstah(ph) , as they say in Boston - houses Fenway's antique manual scoreboard.
INSKEEP: Some fans are paying more than $1,000 to sit on top of the Green Monster when the Red Sox play tonight.
: Glenn Stout is author of the book "Fenway 1912 "
GLENN STOUT: Because of the age of the stadium, it is very much - and in a very physical way - a shared experience, you know. If somebody on one end of your aisle jumps up in joy, you know, there's going to be a ripple effect all the way down your aisle, because you're crowded so close together.
NEARY: Ken Greenwood has been an usher at Fenway for 45 seasons.
KEN GREENWOOD: Even though they change - make little tweaks here and there, it still seems like it's the same ballpark that I came to as a kid.
INSKEEP: The same right field foul pole, the same Fenway franks, and the same dedicated fans who rise not just for a seventh inning stretch, but also for an eighth inning sing-along.
CROWD: (Singing) Sweet Caroline...
NEARY: And they will sing as the Red Sox play their rivals, the New York Yankees, at Fenway today.
