Amazon Gets Rights To Publish James Bond Novels

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

And now to the news that the country's biggest digital book seller is teaming up with one of the biggest names in spy fiction, which brings us to our last word in business.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "CASINO ROYALE")

DANIEL CRAIG: (as James Bond) The name is Bond, James Bond.

NEARY: Amazon has acquired the rights to publish all 14 of the classic James Bond novels.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That includes the first Bond book, "Casino Royale," originally published almost 60 years ago; as well as "Dr. No," "Live and Let Die," and all the other classics. Over 100 million Bond books have been sold worldwide, although this deal is just for North American publishing for the next decade.

NEARY: The deal enables Amazon to publish the titles electronically through its Kindle e-book store. Amazon will also have the right to publish on paper, though its rival, the big bookstore chain Barnes & Noble, says it won't be selling them. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Lynn Neary.

