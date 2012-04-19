Dutch Entertainer Sued Over Magic Trick

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary. A magician would never reveal his secrets, but he might reveal somebody else's. A Dutch magician has threatened to tell the secret behind one of Penn & Teller's most famous bits for $3,000. In this illusion, an untouched rose falls apart as Teller cuts at the shadow with a knife. Teller tried to make the offer disappear by paying the Dutchman the $3,000 himself. It was refused, so Teller sued. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.