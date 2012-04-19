Ford To Build Factory In Eastern China

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with Ford's big push in China. Today, Ford said it would build a $760 million factory in eastern China. It's part of a plan to double its production there by 2015. This is the company's largest expansion in 50 years. The new factory should up Ford's production in China to 1.2 million cars, about half of what it produces in the U.S. Ford currently lags behind many of its foreign rivals in China with only a three percent market share. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.