Top Stories: Syrian Peace Plan 'Unraveling;' Photos From Afghanistan
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- In Syria, Peace Plan 'Is Unraveling'.
-- Pentagon Condemns Actions Of Soldiers Posing With Suicide Bombers' Remains.
-- Ted Nugent Stands Firm, Secret Service To Look Into His Words About Obama.
Other stories making news:
-- "Obama, Romney In Dead Heat Among Registered Voters." (CBS News)
-- Norway's Mass Murderer Says "He Should Either Be Acquitted Or Executed;" A Jail Term Would Be "Pathetic." (The Guardian)
-- "Secret Service Inquiry Leads To Colombian Brothels." (The New York Times)
-- "GSA Official's Wife Accompanied Him On Trips At Taxpayer Expense." (The Washington Post)
-- "Ozzie Guillen Back In Marlins' Dugout, Promises To Manage His Mouth." (Miami Herald)
-- "Spanish King Juan Carlos Sorry For Botswana Hunt Trip." (BBC News)
