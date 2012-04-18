© 2021
Shareholders Of Citigroup Reject Big Paychecks

Published April 18, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an investor revolt.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: At Citigroup's annual meeting Tuesday, 55 percent of shareholders voted against big paychecks for the firms top executives. Citigroup's latest pay package saw the CEO take home some $25 million, despite dwindling share values. This is the first shareholder rejection of big executive pay at a major Wall Street firm. The majority vote, while not binding, is being called by analysts historic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.