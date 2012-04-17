Cardboard To Be Used In Temporary Cathedral

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary. A city called Christchurch should have an impressive place to worship. The New Zealand town is rebuilding after an earthquake left its 19th century cathedral in ruins. But its replacement has been dubbed the cardboard cathedral.

It will be built with timber beams, structural steel and concrete. But it will also be made of cardboard tubes. It's a temporary fix while a permanent cathedral is under construction. And it's recyclable.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.