Well, after a good meal - whether shouting is involved or not - comes dessert, which brings us to our last word in business: Ben & Jerry's take on Tokyo.

The Vermont-based ice cream company, this weekend, opened up a flagship store in the Japanese capital.

It's in a ritzy section of town, so the company is hoping to appeal to high-end customers with a retro farmhouse decor. This includes ottomans covered in vinyl cowhide fabric - vinyl cowhide fabric - and the front of a 1960s van mounted on the wall. Also customers will be encouraged to tweet as they eat. There will be a live Twitter ticker running above the flavor lab window.

NEARY: And as for flavors, for now, the store only has American favorites like Chunky Monkey and Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz Buzz. But the company plans to come up with flavors unique to the Japanese market. Perhaps something like Green Tea Tea Tea.

