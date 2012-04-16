Penn State Story Earns Pulitzer For 'The Patriot News'

(The awards were announced just after 3 p.m. ET.)

For "distinguished ... reporting on significant issues of local concern," reporter Sara Ganim and The Patriot News of Harrisburg, Pa., have won a 2012 Pulitzer Prize for uncovering the so-called Penn State scandal.

Other prize winners, which were just announced, include:

-- The Tuscaloosa News for its coverage of the tornado that devastated the city last spring.

-- The Philadelphia Inquirer for its investigative reporting on violence in that city's schools.

-- The Seattle Times (for reporting about a government program that "moved vulnerable patients from safer pain-control medication to methadone, a cheaper but more dangerous drug") and the Associated Press (its "spotlighting of the New York Police Department's clandestine spying program that monitored daily life in Muslim communities") for investigative reporting.

-- David Wood of The Huffington Post for his national reporting on the physical and emotional challenges faced by veterans of the Iraq and Afghan wars.

-- Jeffrey Gettleman of The New York Times for his international reporting from conflict zones in East Africa.

-- Explanatory Reporting: David Kocieniewski of The New York Times "for his lucid series that penetrated a legal thicket to explain how the nation's wealthiest citizens and corporations often exploited loopholes and avoided taxes."

-- Feature Writing: Eli Sanders of The Stranger, a Seattle (Wash.) weekly, "for his haunting story of a woman who survived a brutal attack that took the life of her partner."

-- Commentary: Mary Schmich of the Chicago Tribune.

-- Editorial cartooning: Matt Wuerker of Politico.

-- Breaking news photography: Massoud Hossaini of Agence France-Presse "for his heartbreaking image of a girl crying in fear after a suicide bomber's attack at a crowded shrine in Kabul."

-- Feature photography: Craig F. Walker of The Denver Post, "for his compassionate chronicle of an honorably discharged veteran."

-- Drama: Water by the Spoonful, by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

-- History: Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention, by the late Manning Marable (Viking).

-- Biography: George F. Kennan: An American Life, by John Lewis Gaddis (The Penguin Press).

-- Poetry: Life on Mars by Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press).

-- General Nonfiction: The Swerve: How the World Became Modern, by Stephen Greenblatt (W.W. Norton and Company). Related post on Krulwich Wonders: Lucretius, Man Of Modern Mystery.

-- Music: Silent Night: Opera in Two Acts by Kevin Puts (Aperto Press).

No awards were made in the categories of editorial writing or fiction.

