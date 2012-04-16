Phish Organizes 'More Cowbell' Weekend In Vermont

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary with a call for more cowbell. Christopher Walken famously pleaded for it on "Saturday Night Live," and over the weekend the skit inspired a world record for biggest cowbell ensemble. The jam band Phish organized the event to raise money for flood relief in Vermont. The Burlington Free Press reports about 1,600 people showed up, kicking things off with the cowbell heavy Chambers Brothers song "Time Has Come Today." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.