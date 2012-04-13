Utah Man Has Titanic Interest In Ship's Sinking

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It seems no detail is too minor for those fascinated with the Titanic. Jeff Jensen got hooked when he was just nine. He told Utah's Daily Herald that a few years later his father bought a replica ship. It was made from 50,000 matchsticks and 35 bottles of Elmer's glue. Jensen now gives lectures about the ship. He's also interviewed survivors and studied the manifest, where he learned the ship was carrying 35,000 eggs.