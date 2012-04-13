Trayvon's Mother: Encounter Was An Accident, Shooting Was Not

After saying Thursday morning on The Today Show that she thought her son's death "was an accident," Trayvon Martin's mother went on other news broadcasts later in the day to say she only thinks the encounter between her son and George Zimmerman was accidental. Once Zimmerman spotted Trayvon, he "chased my son down like an animal and he killed him," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"In no way, shape, form or fashion did I imply that this was an accident, that this shooting was an accident," she said to CNN Headline News' Nancy Grace. "I don't believe that it was an accident. I believe he got out of his vehicle, he had an intent in his mind, he carried out the intent and that's why my son is no longer with us."

Zimmerman, a 28-year-old neighborhood watch volunteer, shot and killed 17-year-old Martin on Feb. 26 in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman has told police he acted in self defense. Martin's family and supporters believe Zimmerman racially profiled the black teenager. Zimmerman had called police to say that a "suspicious" young man was walking around the area. Martin, according to police reports, was unarmed.

The case has rekindled a national discussion about race relations and led to marches and rallies in cities across the nation by people calling for Zimmerman to be brought to justice. He is now in jail, charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.