Top Stories: North Korea's Failed Test; Syria's Fragile Ceasefire

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Failed Missile Test May Make North Korea More Belligerent.

-- Syrian Activists Claim Regime Is Using Force To Break Up Demonstrations.

-- Today's Hero: Newark Mayor Cory Booker, For Going Into A Burning Building.

-- Tame Inflation Report Gives Federal Reserve Reason To Stay Easy.

-- Holy Hail! Photos, Videos Show Texas Storm's Fury; Drifts 4-Feet Deep.

-- It's Friday The 13th, So Say It All Together: 'Paraskevidekatriaphobia'.

Other top stories:

-- "Obama Sticks Up For Ann Romney In Working Mom Flap." (The Associated Press)

-- "Next Big Question In The Trayvon Martin Case: What Now?" (CNN.com)

-- "High Stakes For Iran Nuclear Talks." (The Christian Science Monitor)

