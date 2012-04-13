© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: North Korea's Failed Test; Syria's Fragile Ceasefire

By Mark Memmott
Published April 13, 2012 at 10:00 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Failed Missile Test May Make North Korea More Belligerent.

-- Syrian Activists Claim Regime Is Using Force To Break Up Demonstrations.

-- Today's Hero: Newark Mayor Cory Booker, For Going Into A Burning Building.

-- Tame Inflation Report Gives Federal Reserve Reason To Stay Easy.

-- Holy Hail! Photos, Videos Show Texas Storm's Fury; Drifts 4-Feet Deep.

-- It's Friday The 13th, So Say It All Together: 'Paraskevidekatriaphobia'.

Other top stories:

-- "Obama Sticks Up For Ann Romney In Working Mom Flap." (The Associated Press)

-- "Next Big Question In The Trayvon Martin Case: What Now?" (CNN.com)

-- "High Stakes For Iran Nuclear Talks." (The Christian Science Monitor)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott