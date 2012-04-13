Slain New Hampshire Police Chief Was One Week From Retirement

One week from today, Chief Michael Maloney was due to retire from the Greenland, N.H., police department.

Thursday night, he was killed during a drug bust in which four officers were also wounded. The man authorities were trying to arrest, and a female acquaintance, were later found dead inside the home where the raid took place. Authorities believe they may have died in a murder-suicide.

Maloney, 48, was "the best person I ever hired," former Greenland Selectman Bruce Dearborn tells the New Hampshire Union Leader. "Greenland is a small town and you have to have some camaraderie with the people who live in the town. ... He was excellent at communicating with the public."

According to SeacoastOnline.com:

"Just days before his retirement, Police Chief Michael Maloney told town officials he had one last order of business before he called it a career, Town Administrator Karen Anderson said Friday morning.

"Anderson, who joined many other town officials at Town Hall Friday morning, speculated Maloney was talking about the drug raid at the Post Road residence of Cullen Mutrie, the man police say shot and killed Maloney during the raid."

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that two of the injured officers are in "intensive care and two have been treated and released."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.