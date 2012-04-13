La. Town Named 'Boudin Capital Of The World'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Boudin is a Cajun specialty - sausage filled with rice, pork and herbs. And since Scott, Louisiana is starting a Boudin festival, state lawmakers yesterday crowned it the Boudin Capital of the World. Never mind that there are two other Boudin capitals of the world: one in Louisiana, another in France. The city of Jennings, Louisiana, however, trumps them all. Years ago, the legislature crowned it the Boudin Capital of the Universe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.