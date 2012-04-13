It's Friday The 13th, So Say It All Together: 'Paraskevidekatriaphobia'
You can't say we haven't warned you about Friday the 13ths, and offered a tip for how to get over any fear of such supposedly scary days.
But for those who aren't aware that learning how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia supposedly cures one of that fear, here again is Korva's helpful audio pronouncer:
