© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

It's Friday The 13th, So Say It All Together: 'Paraskevidekatriaphobia'

By Mark Memmott
Published April 13, 2012 at 8:30 AM EDT
There's one more Friday the 13th this year, in July.
There's one more Friday the 13th this year, in July.

You can't say we haven't warned you about Friday the 13ths, and offered a tip for how to get over any fear of such supposedly scary days.

But for those who aren't aware that learning how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia supposedly cures one of that fear, here again is Korva's helpful audio pronouncer:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

It's Friday The 13th, So Say It All Together: 'Paraskevidekatriaphobia'

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott