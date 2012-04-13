Cheney Expected At Wyoming GOP Convention Saturday

Three weeks after a heart transplant, former Vice President Dick Cheney is expected to make his first public appearance on Saturday at the Wyoming Republican Party's annual convention.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Tammy Hooper, chairwoman of the state Republican Party, "alerted the party's central committee Wednesday that Cheney would be able to attend the convention" and that he's expected to address the delegates during lunch.

Cheney has had heart problems since he was a young man. He suffered the first of five heart attacks at the age of 37. Now 71, he had been waiting for more than 20 months for a new heart. Since 2010, he had been living with a pump and external battery that dealt with what was described as "end stage heart failure."

