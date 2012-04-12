High School Standout Nerlens Noel Chooses Kentucky

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with congratulations to Nerlens Noel. He's a high school basketball player, 6'11", said to be devastating at blocking shots. He agreed to play college ball at the University of Kentucky. Now, normally a player would show his choice by wearing a team cap, but Noel did more. He had the UK logo shaved into the hair on the back of his head and showed it on ESPN. Hopefully he won't change his mind, since he wouldn't be able to announce it for months. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.